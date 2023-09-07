Which Angels players have played with the Tigers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 7

The Immaculate Grid is a popular baseball quiz game that releases a new, fun, and dynamic quiz for fans to attempt each day. Unsurprisingly, the game has quickly morphed into something of a fan institution.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid has nine squares that users must populate by taking into account the six clues lined up along the axes. While team names are the most often used guiding hints, sometimes a statistical value is given instead.

On September 7, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have appeared for both the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels at some point during their respective careers. Let's have a look at some top names.

Players who have appeared for both the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels | MLB Immaculate Grid September 7

Cecil Fielder's first four seasons in MLB were spent with the Toronto Blue Jays. Earning $125,000 per year, he put up four mediocre seasons, hitting around the .250 mark with 19 home runs and 84 RBIs. After a one-year hiatus in Japan, the first baseman came back to North America and signed with the Detroit Tigers. It was then that his career began to take off. In 1990, his 51 home runs and 132 RBIs led MLB in both categories, enough for him to finish second in AL MVP voting. In 1991, he again led the league by both measures. As a 34-year old in 1998, Fielder appeared in 103 games with the Angels, hitting .231/.335/.423.

The Los Angeles Angels were the first team that utility infielder Erick Aybar signed with as a rookie out of the Dominican Republic in 2006. Although it took some time for Aybar to get established, he won a Gold Glove in 2011 for his play at shortstop and an All-Star distinction in 2014. He played 29 games for the 2016 Tigers. Notably, Aybar is the maternal uncle of the current disgraced Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco.

In 2006, Ian Kinsler burst onto the scene for the Texas Rangers, hitting .286/.347/.454 with 14 home runs and 55 RBIs, earning himself a seventh-place finish in AL Rookie of the Year voting. The following season, he joined the 20-20 club. The agile second baseman was traded to the Tigers in a one-for-one swap for Prince Fielder (Cecil's son) in 2014. Noted for his fielding, Kinsler was first in putouts in 2015, and won a Gold Glove in 2016. In 2018, he joined the Angels, where his 48th career leadoff home run placed him fourth on the all-time leaderboard in the category.

Current Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin also played for both sides. In 1998, his only season as a player for the Angels, Nevin hit .228/.291/.371 with 8 home runs and 27 RBIs. This followed two years with the Tigers, hitting 17 home runs and 47 RBIs between 1996 and 1997.