Which Angels players are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 18

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for error.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one chance to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans can achieve an immaculate score every day.

One grid on the Oct. 18 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Los Angeles Angels player has been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Interestingly, there are 12 names that fit the bill.

One player who ticks both categories is Vladimir Guerrero Sr.

Guerrero played five seasons with the Angels from 2004 to 2009. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Guerrero also played for the Montreal Expos, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles during his career in the Majors. He earned nine All-Star honors and won eight Silver Slugger Awards across 15 seasons in the league.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 18: Other Angels players who are in the Hall of Fame

Rickey Henderson

Henderson played just one season with the Los Angeles Angels in 1997. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

Henderson spent 25 seasons in the MLB and earned 10 All-Star honors. He also won the World Series twice with the Oakland Athletics.

Dave Winfield

Winfield played with the Angels for two seasons from 1990 to 1991. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001.

Across 22 seasons in the MLB, Winfield earned 12 All-Star honors. He also win the World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill the slot on the second row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.