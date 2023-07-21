Today's edition of the daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid features players who have played for both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres. Here's a look at the correct answers for the July 21 edition of the game:
The first clue along the horizontal plane is the San Diego Padres, while the final clue along the vertical plane is the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hence, the correct answer to the corresponding grid is the name of a player who has played for both teams.
There are 72 players who have played for both franchises, with one of the most recent to so being Justin Upton. The outfielder started his major league career with the Diamondbacks in 2007 and played for them for six years until 2012. In December 2014, Upton was traded to the Sad Diego Padres and went on to play for them for a single season before he signed up with the Detroit Tigers.
Other players who have played for both the teams and will also be correct answers in the grid include Carlos Quentin, Steve Finley and Andy Benes.
Other MLB players who have played for both San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks
Carlos Quentin is a former MLB outfielder who started his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2006. After playing a couple of seasons there, he was traded to the Chicago White Sox before he joined the San Diego Padres ahead of the 2012 season.
Steve Finley is another former major league player who played for both teams. He spent three years with the Padres, from 1995 to 1998, and later went on to sign as a free agent for the Diamondbacks in Dec.1998.
