Which Arizona Diamondbacks players have had 100+ RBI in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 12

While daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid has become a whorldwide sensation, here's a look at the correct answers for the July 12 grid:

The final clue along the horizontal plane is a 100+ RBI season, while the first clue along the vertical plane is Arizona Diamondbacks. Thus, the correct answer for the corresponding grid is the name of a Diamondbacks player who has achieved a 100+ RBI in a single season.

Nine players have had a 100+ RBI season for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB. The latest player to achieve the feat is Venezuelan infielder Eduardo Escobar in 2019, when he fininshed the season with 118 RBIs.

Escobar started his major league career with the Chicago White Sox in 2011 and played for the Diamondbacks from 2018 to 2021. He managed the feat in his second season with the team and remains the last player from the franchise to do so.

Other correct answers to the grid include Luis Gonzalez. Paul Goldschmidt, Matt Williams and Jay Bell.

Other Arizona Diamondbacks players who have had a 100+ RBI season in MLB

The only player from the Arizona Diamondbacks who has achieved a 100+ RBI season four times is outfielder Luis Gonzalez. He has achieved it a total of four times during his time in Arizona from 1999 to 2006.

Another player to achieve the feat multiple times is Paul Goldschmidt, who did it three times for the Diamondnacks between 2011 and 2018.

Other correct answers to the grid include Matt Williams, Jay Bell, Jake Lamb and Steve Finley, who have all had 100+ RBI seasons in the MLB.

