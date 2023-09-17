Which Athletics players have also played for the Yankees? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 17

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 168th puzzle on Sunday, Sept. 17. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can try to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which Oakland player has also donned the jersey for the New York Yankees. Interestingly, there have been 283 players who have played for both teams.

One of the most prominent players who ticks both categories is Hideki Matsui.

Matsui played seven years with the New York Yankees from 2003 to 2009. He featured in 916 games and smashed 140 home runs.

In 2011, Matsui spent one season with the Oakland Athletics. He outfielder featured in 141 games and hit 12 home runs.

Matsui earned two All-Star honors during his time in the MLB. He was also the World Series MVP when the Yankees won the World Series in 2009.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 17: Other Athletics players who have played for Yankees

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 17

Tyler Wade

Wade played five seasons with the New York Yankees from 2017 to 2021. He featured in 264 games and hit three home runs.

Wade joined the Oakland Athletics prior to the 2023 season. He has made 26 appearances for the team so far.

Chris Young

Young played one season with the Athletics in 2013. He played 107 games and smashed 12 home runs during his time with the Oakland outfit.

Young also spent two seasons with the Yankees from 2014 to 2015. During his two years with the New York-based team, he made 163 appearances and hit 17 home runs.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the third row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.