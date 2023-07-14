Which Atlanta Braves have a .300+ avg in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 14

As the daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid continues to be one of the most popular games in the world, here's a look at the correct answers for the July 14 edition of the game.

The final clue along the horizontal plane is a .300 average season for a batter, while the first clue along the vertical plane is the Atlanta Braves. Hence, the correct answer for the corresponding grid will be the name of a player who has achieved a .300 average season with the Braves.

There are a total of 108 players who have completed to feat while playing for the Atlanta Braves. One of the most recent players to achieve it was Dominican outfielder Marcell Ozuna who recorded a .338 average in the 2020 season.

It was his first season with the Atlanta outfit and he ended it being the NL home run leader as well as the NL RBI leader.

Other names that would be the correct answer to the grid include Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley and Chipper Jones.

Braves Muse @BravesMuse Lets take a look back at Marcell Ozuna’s ridiculous 2020 season:



60 games

77 hits

18 homers

56 RBIs

38 runs

1.067 OPS

179 WRC+



A comeback season from him would be a massive help in the Braves effort of repeating Lets take a look back at Marcell Ozuna’s ridiculous 2020 season:60 games77 hits18 homers56 RBIs38 runs 1.067 OPS179 WRC+A comeback season from him would be a massive help in the Braves effort of repeating https://t.co/NpbLLshek0

Other Atlanta Braves players who have recorded a .300 average in a single season in the MLB

As mentioned earlier, there are more than a hundred Atlanta Braves players who have achieved the feat. One of the more memorable ones was by Freddie Freeman in 2020. Freeman ended the 2020 MLB season with a .341 batting average and went on to join the Dodgers the following year.

Autin Riley is another name who hit a .303 average in 2021 when the team went on to win the World Series. Riley also picked up the Silver Slugger award that year.

Other correct answers to the grid include Chipper Jones, Edgar Renteria and Ronald Acuna Jr.

