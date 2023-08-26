Which Blue Jays players have recorded 40+ HR in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 26

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new baseball puzzle for fans everywhere. Very quickly, the scintiliating quiz game has become a favorite.

The Immaculate Grid features a 3 x 3 square array. It is up to the players to take into account the clues given on both the x and y axes to populate the nine squares with names of relevant MLB players. Normally team names comprise the clues, though sometimes a statistical value is given instead.

On August 26, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have hit 40 or more home runs in a Toronto Blue Jays uniform. We are going to take a look at some of those names now.

Toronto Blue Jays players with 40 or more home runs | MLB Immaculate Grid August 26

In 2015, Josh Donaldson won the AL MVP Award after connecting for 41 home runs as a Jay. The intense third baseman made a name for himself during his time with the Oakland Athletics, hitting .268/.347/.458 with 63 home runs and 228 RBIs during his three seasons there. In addition to hitting 41 home runs, Donaldson also led the league in runs and RBIs that season. Despite becoming a quick fan favorite in Toronto, Donaldson's career began to decline after he left Toronto. Now, it looks as though he may have played his final MLB game.

First baseman and DH Edwin Encarnacion hit the 40 home run mark twice during his stint with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Dominican slugger burst out of relative irrelavance in 2012, hitting 42 home runs and 110 RBIs while maintaining a .280 average. In 2016, he hit 42 home runs alongside a league-best 127 RBIs, making him the most recent member of the Jays to hit the 40 homer mark.

Jose Bautista may be nearest thing the Jays have to a living legend. The Dominican outfielder joined the team in 2008. Two years later, he blasted a league-best 54 home runs, earning an All-Star nod and Silver Slugger in the process. Bautista followed up with 43 homers in 2011. In 2015, he hit 40 home runs in the same season he executed his imfamous bat flip in a playoff game against the Texas Rangers. In 2023, he signed a one-day contract with the Jays ahead of his retirement.

In 1999, Carlos Delgado set the franchise record of 44 single-season bombs, a milestone that holds up today. The Puerto Rican first baseman played on the Jays from 1993 until 2004. He hit the 40-home run marker three times in his career, and holds the all-time record for the most home runs in Jays franchise history. Delgado retired as a member of the New York Mets in 2009.