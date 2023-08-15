Which Blue Jays players have won Silver Slugger? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 15

The Toronto Blue Jays have boasted an impressive lineup of sluggers throughout their storied history, with several players standing out for their remarkable offensive prowess. The MLB Immaculate Grid for August 15 has fans guessing players who have won the Silver Slugger award and played for the Blue Jays. This answer has a high 93% success rate. However, let’s take a look at some less popular answers:

Expand Tweet

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 15: Which Blue Jays players have won Silver Slugger?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

An outfielder known for his power hitting is George Bell. Bell left an indelible mark on the Blue Jays history, winning Silver Slugger Awards in 1985, 1987, and 1988. His consistent ability to drive in runs and hit for average made him a formidable force in the lineup during the late 1980s, contributing significantly to the team’s success.

George Bell won Silver Slugger awards in 1985, 1987 and 1988.

Another player is Carlos Delgado. Delgado’s reign as the team’s first baseman was punctuated by his impressive offensive performances. Winning Silver Slugger Awards in 1999, 2000 and 2003, Delgado’s ability to launch home runs and drive in runs solidified his status as one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

A name synonymous with power hitting in Toronto is Jose Bautista. Bautista’s tenure with the Blue Jays saw him capture Silver Slugger Awards in 2010, 2011, and 2014. Bautista’s iconic bat flip and his ability to deliver clutch hits became legendary moments in Blue Jays’ history, propelling him to superstardom.

While these three players have secured their places in Blue Jays lore, other notable sluggers also etched their names in the team’s record books. Vernon Wells showcased his talents with a Silver Slugger win in 2003. Josh Donaldson, known for his MVP-caliber performance, secured the award in 2015 and 2016. Additionally, Teoscar Hernandez displayed his emerging power with a Silver Slugger Award in 2020.

Josh Donaldson secured the award in 2015 and 2016.

The MLB Immaculate Grid for August 15 will also have players guessing intersections between the Texas Rangers, Oakland A’s, Baltimore Orioles, and players with 3000+ hits in their careers.