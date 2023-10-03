Which Braves players have a .300+ career batting average? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 3

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 184th puzzle on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, players can try to reach an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which Atlanta Braves player has a career batting average of over .300. Interestingly, there are 112 players to choose from.

One of the more popular names to feature on this list is Freddie Freeman.

Freeman played with the Atlanta Braves from 2010 to 2021 before joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. At the time of writing, the baseman has a batting average of .301.

Freeman has seven eight All-Star honors and won three Silver Slugger awards in his career so far. He also helped the Braves win the World Series title in 2021.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 3: Other Braves players with a .300+ career batting average

Robinson Cano

Cano had a brief spell with the Atlanta Braves in 2022. He began his career with the New York Yankees in 2005 and also played for the Seattle Mariners, New York Mets and San Diego Padres.

Cano has a career batting average of .301. He has earned eight All-Star honors and also won the World Series with the Yankees in 2009.

Chipper Jones

Jones played his entire MLB career with the Braves. He first played with the team for one year in 1993 before his second stint that lasted from 1995 to 2012.

During his time in the Majors, Jones finished with a batting average of .303. He earned eight All-Star honors and won the World Series with Atlanta in 1995.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fit the slot on the first row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.