Which Braves players have 300+ saves in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 12

The MLB Immaculate Grid for September 12 challenges fans to identify the Atlanta Braves players with 300+ saves in their careers. To get a perfect score, fans must guess one of the six Braves players in the league's history who have accomplished this feat.

The most popular answer is nine-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel. Kimbrel, who spent a significant portion of his career with the Braves, achieved an impressive total of 417 career saves.

Known for his intimidating fastball and dominant presence on the mound, Kimbrel was an intimidating closer. He played 294 games for the Braves with an impressive ERA of 1.43.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers on September 12: Other Braves players with 300+ saves in their career

#1 Kenley Jansen

Jansen made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2010, initially as a catcher. However, he soon transitioned to a pitcher, marking the beginning of a remarkable career.

One of Jansen's most memorable achievements came during the 2017 season when he recorded a career-high and National League-best 41 saves. He played an instrumental role in leading the Dodgers to the 2020 World Series win.

He joined the Atlanta Braves in 2022 for a single season. The four-time All-Star has 420 career saves.

#2 Bruce Sutter

Bruce Sutter is best known for his remarkable career as a dominant relief pitcher and for pioneering the split-fingered fastball.

The Hall-of-Famer began his Major League Baseball journey with the Chicago Cubs in 1976. He joined the Atlanta Braves in 1985.

The six-time All-Star played for three years with the franchise, maintaining an ERA of 4.55.

#3 Jeff Reardon

Four-time All-Star Jeff Reardon also fits the bill. Reardon amassed a career total of 367 saves, an impressive feat that places him among the elite closers in the history of the sport. His reliability and consistency in finishing games were key attributes that endeared him to his teams and fans alike.

Reardon joined the Atlanta Braves in 1992 for a single season. He played 14 games and had an ERA of 1.15.

Other answers to today's Immaculate Grid can be found on the Baseball Reference website.