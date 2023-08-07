Which Cardinals players have also played for the Cubs? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 7

Immaculate Grid has quickly become the favorite of baseball fans from all over the world. On August 7, the popular quiz game asked users to name MLB stars who have been involved in one of the league's biggest rivalries.

Released daily, the 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid square gives users an opportunity to put their baseball knowledge to the test. The Baseball Reference-administered game features hints along the x and y axes, aimed at helping users out.

One of the squares present on the August 7 Immaculate Grid asked for players who have suited up for both the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. Two NL Central teams with a multi-generational rivalry, this one should be good.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Immaculate Grid 127. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Players who have played for St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs | MLB Immaculate Grid August 7

Rogers "The Rajah" Hornsby is probably the best player ever to play for both the Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. The Texas native began playing for the Cardinals in 1915. Although it would take Hornsby a few seasons to hit his stride, he would go on to be dominant.

He won the 1925 NL MVP Award after winning the Triple Crown that season. In 1929, he moved to the Cubs, scoring 156 runs, a single-season record still upheld by the club. Additionally, no Cubs player has bested his .380 batting average in 1929. Rogers was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1942.

"Any ballplayer that don't sign autographs for little kids ain't an American. He's a communist." ~ Rogers Hornsby" - OldTimeHardBall

After hitting .258/.307/.392 with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs in his first three seasons, the Cubs dealt outfielder Lou Brock to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1964. Four months later, he was a World Series champion. An eight-time stolen base champ, Brock is also a member of the 3,000 hit club, and finished second in MVP voting in 1974.

A more recent example of a player making the move between the two teams is Willson Contreras. The three-time All-Star penned an ambitious deal worth $87.5 million over five seasons. Despite several Cardinals pitchers voicing their concern at Contreras calling their games earlier this season, the Venezuelan is not hitting poorly. Contreras has a slash line of .252/.347/.425 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs.

"Willson Contreras doble!!" - Venezolanos MLB

Though primarily known for his time pitching for the Oakland Athletics, former ace Dennis Eckersley is also eligible for the August 7 grid.

Despite putting forth Cy Young-contending seasons with the Boston Red Sox in the late 1970s, Eckersley saw little success pitching with the Cubs from 1984 to 1986. He put up an ERA over 4 in two seasons. In 1985, Eckersley joined the A's, where he would win the Cy Young and MVP concurrently in 1992. Eckersley played for the Cards in 1996 and 1997 before his retirement.