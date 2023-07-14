Which Cincinnati Reds have a .300+ avg in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 14

Baseball fans are looking forward to the upcoming MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle on July 14, which will rekindle their passion for the cherished sport.

This time, the riddle takes on an intriguing new angle by concentrating on Cincinnati Reds players who have registered a batting average of .300 or higher in a single season.

There have been a few Cincinnati Reds players who have registered a .300+ avg. in a season:

#1 Pete Rose: Known as "Charlie Hustle," Pete Rose is one of the Reds' most recognizable players. During his time with the Reds, he had 10 seasons with batting averages of .300+.

#2 Joe Morgan: A key member of the Reds', Joe Morgan was known for his exceptional hitting abilities. During his eight seasons with the Reds, he had a batting average of .300.

#3 Tony Perez: Tony Perez was a power hitter and a crucial component of the Reds'. He spent six seasons with the Reds and averaged over .300 at the plate.

#4 Vada Pinson: Pinson showcased his hitting prowess during his time with the Reds. He achieved a .300+ batting average in six seasons.

#5 Frank Robinson: Although he played a significant portion of his career with the Reds, Frank Robinson achieved a .300+ batting average in five seasons with the team.

#6 Barry Larkin: Larkin, a revered shortstop for the Reds, consistently exhibited his offensive skills. He recorded a .300+ batting average in five seasons.

Other Cincinnati Reds players who have a .300+ average in a season

Texas Rangers v Cincinnati Reds

#7 Heinie Groh: Groh, who played in the early 1900s, was a standout player for the Reds. He achieved a .300+ batting average in four seasons.

#8 Edd Roush: Roush, a Hall of Famer, had an impressive career with the Reds. He achieved a .300+ batting average in four seasons.

#9 Gus Bell: Bell, a three-time All-Star for the Reds, had a solid stretch of hitting during his time with the team. He recorded a .300+ batting average in three seasons.

#10 Joey Votto: A modern-day Reds star, Joey Votto has consistently been one of the premier hitters in the game. He has achieved a .300+ batting average in three seasons and continues to be a fan favorite.

