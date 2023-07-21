Which Cleveland Guardians have 30+ stolen bases in a season? Immaculate Grid answers for July 21

On July 21, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle featured players who have stolen 30 or more bases for the Cleveland Guardians in the first column and first row, respectively.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, this daily puzzle tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of players who have stolen 30 or more bases for the Cleveland Guardians:

#1 Kenny Lofton: A speedster and fan favorite, Lofton was a base-stealing machine for the Guardians. He used his exceptional speed and agility to steal over 30 bases in multiple seasons, earning him multiple All-Star selections and Gold Glove awards.

#2 Grady Sizemore: Known for his all-around athleticism, Sizemore showcased his speed and base-stealing ability during his prime years with the Guardians. He reached the 30-stolen base mark in multiple seasons and was a key player in the team's success.

#3 Julio Franco: A talented infielder, Franco was a threat on the base paths during his time with the Guardians. In one of his seasons, he managed to surpass the 30-stolen base mark, adding a valuable dimension to his offensive game.

#4 Brett Butler: While spending a part of his career with the Guardians, Butler was an accomplished base stealer. His exceptional speed and baserunning skills helped him achieve the 30+ stolen bases milestone in a single season.

#5 Alex Cole: A speedster known for his base-stealing prowess, Cole provided excitement on the bases during his tenure in Cleveland. He achieved the 30-stolen base mark in a season in 1993 while playing for the Colorado Rockies and was a valuable asset at the top of the lineup.

Other players who have stolen 30 or more bases for the Cleveland Guardians

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians: Game Two

#6 Coco Crisp: During his time with the Guardians, Crisp displayed excellent baserunning skills and recorded seasons with 30 or more stolen bases. His speed and ability to steal extra bases made him a dynamic player.

#7 Omar Vizquel: Known primarily for his outstanding defense at shortstop, Vizquel was also a savvy base stealer for the Guardians. He demonstrated his ability to swipe over 30 bases in a single season, enhancing his offensive contributions.

#8 Reggie Jackson: In his early career with the Guardians, Jackson showcased his speed and base-stealing ability, reaching the 30-stolen base mark in a season. He later became better known for his power-hitting, earning the nickname "Mr. October."

#9 Joe Carter: Carter was a multi-talented player who showcased his base-stealing skills during his time with the Guardians. He recorded a season with 30 or more stolen bases while also displaying his power at the plate.

#10 Otis Nixon: A speed demon, Nixon was a force on the base paths during his tenure with the Guardians. He achieved seasons with 30 or more stolen bases, utilizing his remarkable speed to create havoc for opposing defenses.

