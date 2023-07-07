Which Colorado Rockies players have also played for Detroit Tigers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 7

MLB Immaculate Grid is a daily internet game that has grown in popularity across the globe over the past few weeks. It is a game that tests the player's knowledge of baseball and its teams and stars throughout the history of the MLB.

The objective is to fill in all the empty grids based on the clues provided along the outside. The player has nine guesses to complete the grid and even a single mistake would result in an imperfect score.

The first clue for the July 7 edition of the game is the Colorado Rockies while the other clue is the Detroit Tigers. This means that the correct answer is the name of a player who has played for both franchises.

While there have been many players in the MLB who have played for both teams, one current Rockies player who has also played for the Tigers in C. J. Cron. The infielder made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2014 after being drafted by them in 2011.

After becoming a free agent at the end of the 2019 season, Cron signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers for 2020. However, his season ended due to a knee surgery and he went on to join the Colorado Rockies in 2021.

Other correct answers include Jeff Baker, Harold Castro, Jose Urena and Mike Myers.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Rockies and the Tigers

There have been numerous players in the MLB who have played for both the Colorado Rockies and the Detroit Tigers. Some of the more recent names include pitcher Jose Urena, who is currently with the Rockies but has played for the Tigers in 2021.

Another big name who has played for both franchises is Mike Myers, a former pitcher and World Series champion who played for both teams in the 1990s. He was a crucial player for both teams and played for them during the peak of his career.

