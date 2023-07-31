Which Cubs players have 3000+ hits? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 31

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 31 features a square for the Chicago Cubs and a statistic. Fans will need to name players who have suited up for the three-time World Series champions and have 3000+ career hits to their name.

Run by Baseball Reference, a new MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle comes out every day. Featuring a 3 x 3 grid, players are provided with team names and sometimes, a statistic or two.The objective of the puzzle is to populate each square with a player who has either played for both teams or satisfied the mentioned milestones.

This particular square in question today is a bit tricky, since only three players in history have represented the Cubbies while also having 3000+ career hits to their name.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 31: Which Cubs players have 3000+ hits?

1) Cap Anson

Cap Anson left an indelible mark on the sport, playing as a first baseman and third baseman for 27 seasons with teams like Rockford Forest Citys, Philadelphia Athletics, and the erstwhile Chicago White Stockings. Widely recognized as one of the game's earliest superstars, Anson was the first player to reach 3,000 hits.

2) Lou Brock:

Lou Brock's baseball journey began with the Chicago Cubs, but it was with the St. Louis Cardinals that he truly shined as a star player. A remarkable outfielder with extraordinary speed, he has 888 stolen bases to his name and an outstanding .391 batting average across 21 World Series games. These extraordinary accomplishments led to his well-deserved induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985.

3) Rafael Palmeiro:

During his illustrious 20-year career, Rafael Palmeiro's power-hitting prowess resulted in an impressive tally of 569 home runs. However, his legacy was tarnished when he tested positive for performance-enhancing substances, an incident that followed his denial of such use before Congress. Palmeiro joined the Cubs in 1986, where he spent two seasons.