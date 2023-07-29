Which Cy Young winners have recorded 20+ win pitching seasons? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 29

On July 29, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features Cy Young winners who have recorded 20+ win pitching seasons. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

Sandy Koufax: Koufax's unhittable fastball and devastating curveball propelled him to three 20+ win seasons and three consecutive Cy Young awards, leaving an indelible mark on baseball history.

Jim Palmer: The Baltimore Orioles stalwart combined durability and talent, securing three 20+ win seasons and three Cy Young awards, symbolizing excellence throughout his Hall of Fame career.

Bob Gibson: Renowned for his fierce demeanor on the mound, Gibson's ferocious fastball and intimidating presence yielded two 20+ win seasons and two Cy Young awards, epitomizing his dominance in the 1960s.

Pedro Martinez: Martinez possessed an electrifying fastball and devastating changeup, leading to two 20+ win seasons and three Cy Young awards, establishing himself as one of the most dominant pitchers of his era.

Denny McLain: In 1968, McLain accomplished a remarkable feat with a 31-6 record, notching his second consecutive 20+ win season and earning the Cy Young award. He is the last pitcher to reach the coveted 30-win milestone

Other Cy Young winners who have recorded 20+ win pitching seasons

2014 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Randy Johnson: The imposing left-hander, known as "The Big Unit," dominated hitters with his overpowering fastball and devastating slider, amassing five 20+ win seasons and earning five Cy Young awards during his illustrious career.

Roger Clemens: Clemens notched an impressive seven 20+ win seasons, showcasing his remarkable consistency and earning seven Cy Young honors, the most in baseball history.

Steve Carlton: The crafty southpaw relied on his pinpoint control and deceptive slider to secure four 20+ win seasons and four Cy Young awards, leaving a lasting legacy as one of the greatest left-handed pitchers of all time.

Greg Maddux: Maddux's impeccable command and strategic pitching led to three 20+ win seasons and four consecutive Cy Young awards, displaying his brilliance on the mound.

Tom Seaver: Revered as "Tom Terrific," Seaver's fiery competitiveness and diverse repertoire resulted in three 20+ win seasons and three Cy Young accolades, cementing his place among the game's elite pitchers.