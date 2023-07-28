Which Detroit Tigers have recorded 200+ K pitching seasons? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 28

MLB Immaculate Grid is an excellent way for baseball fans, young and old, to test their knowledge of the game we all love, it is also unbelievably fun.

Run by Baseball Reference, a new Immaculate Grid puzzle comes out every day. Featuring a 3 x 3 grid, players are provided with five teams and a statistic.

The objective of the puzzle is to populate each square with a player who fits the criteria. For example, a player who has played for both intersecting team, or has obtained the listed clue while playing for the intersecting team.

One of the squares on July 28 asked users which Detroit Tigers have posted a 200 strikeout season. Spoiler alert below.

"Immaculate Grid 177. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Detroit Tigers pitchers who have posted 200 strikeout seasons | MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 28

It won't take most Tigers fans long to key in Justin Verlander. The three-time Cy Young pitcher matched a record when he inked a $86 million contract with the New York Mets last December. In his twelve seasons for the Tigers, Verlander hit the 200 K mark seven times, and led the AL in strikeouts on four of those occasions.

"Justin Verlander finishes off a no hitter as a member of the @Tigers against the @Brewers in 2007. @JustinVerlander" - Baseball4Ever

Mickey Lolich's 2679 career strikeouts top off the Detroit Tigers franchise record. The 82-year old hurled for the team between 1963 and 1975. During that time, the Oregon native posted 200 strikeout seasons seven times. Despite the legendary career, Lolich never made it to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Older Tigers fans will remember southpaw Hal Newhouser. Newhouser grew up in Michigan and pitched for the hometown boys from 1939 to 1953. The winner of consecutive MVP Awards in 1944 and 1945, Newhouser only hit the 200-mark twice in his career, fanning 212 in 1945 and 275 a year later. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992, six years before his death.

"Hall of Famer Hal Newhouser was born this day in 1921 in Detroit, MI." - Baseball in Pics

Finally, Jeremy Bonderman is another prime Immaculate Grid answer for users on July 28. A former first-round Oakland Athletics draft pick, Bonderman K'd 202 batters for the Tigers in 2006, the same year that he started a league-high 34 games on the mound.