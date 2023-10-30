Which Diamondbacks players have also played for the Rays? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 30

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays meet in one of the intersections of the Oct. 30 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Therefore, participants aiming for an immaculate score must name one major league player, current or former, who has suited up for both teams.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Immaculate Grid 211 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

There hasn’t been a lot of crossover between the two long-standing franchises. In total, only 57 players have proudly donned both uniforms.

If you are struggling to recall anyone, you are at the right place. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 30: Which Diamondbacks players have also played for the Rays?

D-backs third baseman Evan Longoria is the very first name that springs to mind for the Diamondbacks-Rays intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

The veteran began his major league journey with the Rays back in 2008 and made quite the impression in his debut season, winning the American League Rookie of the Year title. Longoria spent 10 seasons with the Rays before being traded to the San Francisco Giants in 2018.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder David Peralta is another good shout for this intersection. Peralta started his MLB career with the D-Backs in 2014, going on to spend nine seasons in Arizona. He had a brief six-month tenure with the Rays in 2022 before signing for the Dodgers.

Bobby Witt, the father of Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr., also qualifies for this intersection. The former pitcher played one season each for the erstwhile Tampa Bay Devil Rays (1999) and Diamondbacks (2001). His brief spell with the D-Backs earned him a World Series ring.

Some other possible answers include:

Brandon Allen

Matt Andriese

Heath Bell

Nick Bierbrodt

Geoff Blum

Brad Boxberger

Russell Branyan

Sean Burroughs

Asdrúbal Cabrera

Randy Choate

Jason Conti

Lance Cormier

José Cruz

Juan Cruz

Midre Cummings

Chris Devenski

Jake Diekman

Mike Difelice

Damion Easley

Jake Elmore

Check out Baseball Reference. It has an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one inning for either franchise.