Which Dodgers players have had a 6+ WAR season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 26

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The grid is refreshed every 24 hours, giving fans the chance to get an immaculate score every day. Players are given one guess to fill each of the nine squares.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, one grid requires fans to guess which Los Angeles Dodgers player has recorded a 6+ WAR season. Interestingly, there are only 63 players who qualify.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One player who ticks both categories is Mookie Betts.

Betts joined the Dodgers in 2020 and continues to play for the LA-based franchise. He recorded a 7.5 WAR during the 2023 campaign.

Betts is an eight-time All-Star and has won five Silver Slugger Awards. He also has two-time All-MLB First Team honors and has won two World Series championships.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 26: Other Dodgers players who have had a 6+ WAR season

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 26

Matt Kemp

Kemp played with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2006 to 2014 and for one more season in 2018. He recorded an impressive 8.7 WAR during the 2011 season, where he also won the Hank Aaron Award.

Kemp has earned three-time All-Star honors and won two Gold Glove Awards as well. He also has two Silver Slugger Awards to his name.

Freddie Freeman

Freeman joined the Dodgers in 2022 and continues to play for the NL West division side. He recorded a 7.5 WAR during the 2023 campaign.

Freeman is a seven-time All-Star and has won three Silver Slugger Awards. He also won the World Series title with the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill the slot on the first row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.