Which Giants players with 3000+ career plate appearances have had .300+ average? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 20

Today's edition of the popular daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid features players with an .300+ average in 3000+ plate appearances and who have played for the San Francisco Giants. Here's a look at the correct answers for the July 20 edition of the game:
The final clue along the horizontal plane is a .300+ batting average in over 3000 plate appearances, while the first clue along the vertical plane is the San Francisco Giants. Hence, the correct answer to the corresponding grid is the name of a Giants players who has a .300+ batting average in over 3000 plate appearances.
While there are several Giants players who have achieved the feat, the most obvious answer is none other than Barry Bonds. The legendary slugger played for San Francisco from 1993 to 2007, making 8351 plate appearances with a batting average of .312. Bonds is widely considered one of the best hitters in San Francisco history.
Other names that would also be correct answers to the grid include Willie Mays, Roger Connor and George Kelly.
Other San Francisco Giants players who have .300+ batting average in 3000+ plate appearances in the MLB
While Barry Bonds is no doubt the most obvious answer to the grid on Thursday, there are several other players who have achieved the feat in the MLB over the years.
Willie Mays is a San Francisco Giants legend who leads the charts in most batting statistics in the team's history. Mays played for the Giants between 1951 and 1972, making 12,016 plate appearances and had a batting average of .304.
George Kelly is another legend of the game who played for the Giants in the early 1900s, making 4619 plate appearances and has a batting average of .301.
