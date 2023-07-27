Which Giants players have hit 40+ HRs in a season? Immaculate Grid Answers July 27

On July 27, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features San Francisco Giants players who have hit 40+ HRs in a season. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of suitable answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

Barry Bonds: A legendary Giants player, Bonds hit an astonishing 73 home runs in the 2001 season, setting the MLB single-season record. The player was known for his exceptional power and keen batting eye, with an impressive career total of 762 home runs. Willie Mays: An all-time baseball great, Mays hit 52 home runs in the 1965 season, showcasing his remarkable athleticism and power. He remains one of the most beloved and iconic figures in the Giant's history. Mark McGwire: Though he played only one season with the team in 1987, McGwire left a significant impact, smashing 49 home runs and displaying the power that would define his career. Jeff Kent: A prolific hitter during his time with the Giants, Kent reached the 40-home run mark in 2000, displaying his ability to drive the ball out of the park consistently. Willie McCovey: A true Giants legend, McCovey achieved the feat of hitting 40 or more home runs three times during his career, with his highest total being 45 in the 1969 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid, July 26: Other Giants players who have hit 40+ HRs in a season

San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants

Orlando Cepeda: In 1961, Cepeda recorded his best home run season with the Giants, blasting 46 homers and showcasing his power-hitting prowess. Bobby Bonds: The father of Barry Bonds, Bobby was a dynamic player in his own right. In 1973, he slugged 39 home runs with the Giants, just shy of the 40 mark, but his power numbers are still noteworthy. Johnny Mize: Though he played for the Giants when they were still based in New York, Mize's impact was significant. In 1947, he hit 51 home runs, providing immense power to the team's lineup. Jack Clark: In 1978, Clark made a name for himself by belting 35 home runs for the Giants and then went on to reach the 40-home run milestone in 1987, showcasing his ability to clear the fences. Pablo Sandoval: Nicknamed "Kung Fu Panda," Sandoval surprised everyone when he hit 41 home runs in the 2009 season, displaying unexpected power for a player known for his contact hitting.