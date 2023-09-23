Which Giants players have won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 23

MLB Immaculate Grid is an excellent way for fans of all ages to test their baseball knowledge. Through a new, daily quiz, the Immaculate Grid makes sure that you're kept on top of your MLB history.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid is made up of nine squares. In order to be successful, players must take into account the six clues and populate the squares with names of relevant MLB players.

On September 22, the Immaculate Grid asked, among other things, for members of the San Francisco Giants who have won the MVP Award. Let's take a look at some of the biggest names.

Which San Francisco Giants players have won the MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid September 23

In 2010, young catcher Buster Posey took the league by storm. The 23-year old slashed .305/.357/.505 with 18 home runs and 67 RBIs, cruising to a first-place finish in NL Rookie of the Year voting. Two seasons later, Poset hit .336, receiving the NL batting title, a World Series, and the NL MVP Award. The following year, his eight-year, $167 million deal made him the highest-paid Giant ever. In 2021, Posey announced his retirement, and began working in the San Francisco Giants' front office.

When infielder Jeff Kent came to the Giants in 1997, he had already played for three teams in five years. 1997 saw Kent loft 29 home runs and 121 RBIs, enough for him to finish in the top ten in MVP voting. In 2000, Kent hit .334/.424/.596 with 33 home runs and 125 RBIs to win an All-Star nod, and the NL MVP Award. To this day, Kent's 49 doubles for the team in 2001 holds up as a single-season franchise record.

It's impossible to talk about San Francisco Giants MVP Award winners without mentioning Barry Bonds. The holder of virtually every single Giants' franchise hitting record, Bonds led MLB in home runs and RBIs with 46 and 123 respectively in his first season in San Francisco to win his third MVP Award. A longtime member of the Pittsburgh Pirates before his days with the Giants, Bonds is seen as one of the most controversial players ever. While Bonds' 73 home runs for the 2001 Giants represents a single-season MLB record, many have discounted that feat based on the fact that we now know Bonds was a regular PED user.

Slugger Willie McCovey hit .354/.429/.656 in 1959, winning that year's Rookie of the Year Award for the Giants. In 1963, McCovey hit a league-best 44 doubles to be named to his first All-Star team. In 1969, his 45 home runs and 126 RBIs won him the NL MVP Award.

Deemed "the scariest hitter in baseball" by St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson, the outfielder played 19 of his 22 MLB seasons with the Giants. After spending a few years on the Oakland A's and San Diego Padres, McCovey played out the final three seasons of his career in the Bay, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1986.