Which Guardians pitchers have had 40+ saves in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 1

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle for the general enjoyment of baseball fans everywhere. Despite only having been around for a few months, it has quickly gained widespread popularity.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid follows a simple format. Users must take into account the six clues lined up along the axes, and use them to populate the nine squares with names of relevant MLB players. While team names are the most commonly used criteria, sometimes a statistical value is included instead.

On September 1, Immaculate Grid asked users to name Cleveland Guardians (Indians) pitchers who have posted more than 40 saves in a season. Let's take a look at some names, shall we?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 151. Retweet or reply with your score!" - MLB Immaculate Grid

Cleveland Indians closers with more than 40 saves in a season | MLB Immaculate Grid

The most recent Cleveland pitcher to record at least 40 saves in a season was Emmanuel Clase. The 6-foot-2 Dominican saved an AL-best 42 games in 2022, and simeltanously appeared in more games than any other pitcher while maintaining a 1.36 ERA.

This season, Clase's 36 saves lead the MLB again, just one ahead of San Francisco Giants flamethrower Camillo Doval. Some believe that Clase is bound to go down as one of the best closers of the modern age.

Expand Tweet

"Over the weekend, Emmanuel Clase earned save No 100 as a member of the @CLEGuardians" - Bally Sports Cleveland

Joe Borowski was a starter in his early career. However, by the time he joined the Indians as a 36-year-old in 2007, Borowksi was well into the twilight of his career. That did not, however, stop the 6-foot-2 right hander from seamlessly making the switch to the closer.

In 2007, he saved an AL-best 45 games, which is the second most in the history of the Guardians organization. He is currently a broadcaster for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The player that set the single-season Cleveland Indians saves record was Dominican flamethrower Jose Mesa. A 20-year MLB vet, Jose Mesa led the league with 45 saves in 1995, a record that still stands as a Cleveland single-season franchise record.

He also finished second in AL Cy Young voting that season, narrowly losing out to Randy Johnson of the Seattle Mariners.

Expand Tweet

"1995 Cleveland #Indians All-Stars. Manny Ramirez, Carlos Baerga, Kenny Lofton, Albert Belle, Jose Mesa, and Dennis Martinez" - Old Time Hardball