Which Guardians players have had a 6+ WAR season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 26

The MLB Immaculate Grid posted its 207th puzzle on Thursday, Oct. 26. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the grid. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score every day.

On Thursday, one grid requires fans to guess which Cleveland Guardians player has recorded a 6+ WAR season. Interestingly, there are 58 players to choose from.

One player who fits the bill is Jose Ramirez.

Ramirez made his MLB debut with the Cleveland Guardians in 2013 and has been with them ever since. He recorded a 7.5 WAR during the 2018 season.

Ramirez has become one of the mainstays on the Guardians' side over the years. He has earned five All-Star honors and won four Silver Slugger Awards so far.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 26: Other Guardians players who have had a 6+ WAR season

Jim Thome

Thome played with the Cleveland Guardians from 1991 to 2002 and for one more season in 2011. He finished the 2002 season with an impressive 8.2 WAR.

Thome is a five-time All-Star and has also won the Silver Slugger Award. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Roberto Alomar

Alomar played with the Guardians for three seasons from 1999 to 2001. He ended the 2001 campaign with a 7.7 WAR.

Alomar played in the MLB for 16 seasons, earning 12 All-Star honors and winning 10 Gold Glove Awards. He also won two World Series championships with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Alomar was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill the slot on the second row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.