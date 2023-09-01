Which Guardians players have also played for the Royals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 1

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid comes out with a new puzzle. The quiz game is played online, and intended to give MLB fans a good challenge pertaining to baseball knowledge.

The Immaculate Grid features a 3 x 3 user interface. The objective is for users to take into account the six clues, and use them to populate the nine spaces with names of relevant MLB players.

On September 1, the Immaculate Grid targeted the AL Central as it asked users to come up with players who have played for the Cleveland Guardians (and Indians) as well as the Kansas City Royals. Let's take a look at some viable names.

Players who have played for Guardians and Royals | MLB Immaculate Grid September 1

2012 All-Star game MVP Melky Cabrera was coming off of a 2011 season with the Kansas City Royals that was borderline unbelievable. The Dominican outfielder hit .300/.339/.470 with 11 home runs and 60 RBIs. If these numbers are difficult to believe from such an obscure players, it is because PEDs played a role. In 2012, he served a 50-game suspension, and would never reach such heights again. He did, however, appear in 78 games for the 2018 Cleveland Indians.

Speedy center fielder Coco Crisp began his career with the Indians in 2002. After failing to really burst out, he made 49 appearances for the 2009 Royals, and eventually found a solid home with the Oakland Athletics. His 49 stolen bases led the entire league in the category in 2011.

Anyone who watched the Texas Rangers in the 1990s knows Juan Gonzalez. The jacked Puerto Rican outfielder won not one, but two MVP Awards during his time in the Lone Star State. After amassing an average of .310 or higher in five seasons, Gonzalez played 33 games for the 2004 Royals, and retired in 2005 after just one game for the Indians.

Current Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black is our final Grid entry for today. The 2010 NL manager of the year played for the Kansas City Royals from 1982 until 1987, winning a World Series in 1985 and laying claim to the lowest WHIP in baseball (1.128) in 1984. In 1988, Black signed with the Guardians, making over 100 appearances for the team before his summer 1990 trade to the Blue Jays.

