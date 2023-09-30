Which Guardians players have been All-Stars? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 30

MLB Immaculate Grid is a great way for fans of all ages to test their baseball knowledge. Through a daily quiz, the Immaculate Grid is one of the most entertaining exercises out there.

With a 3 x 3 grid pattern, the Immaculate Grid features six clues. By using the clues, players can populate the nine squares with names of relevant MLB stars, both past and present.

On September 30, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name members of thr Cleveland Guardians (or Indians) who have been named to All-Star teams. Let's take a look.

Cleveland Guardians who have been All-Stars | MLB Immaculate Grid September 30

1995 was a breakout season for DH Jim Thome. After spending most of the past four seasons bouncing up and down from the minors, his Thome hit .314/.438/.558 with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs, earning himself a Silver Slugger and All-Star nod. In 2002, Thome hit 52 home runs, a number that still holds as the highest in Cleveland baseball history, alongside a league-best OPS of 1.122. A five-time All-Star, Thome retired after spending the 2012 season with the Baltimore Orioles, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

"Happy 53rd Birthday to the great Indians Hall of Famer Jim Thome. Here is the 511 foot (!!) moon shot he hit out of Jacobs Field in ‘99" - McNeil

Between 2005 and 2008, center fielder Grady Sizemore appeared in 639 out of a possible 648 games for the Indians. In 2006, Sizemore hit 43 doubles and crossed the plate 152 times, enough to lead the AL in both categories, and win an All-Star appearance. 2006 also saw Sizemore make 751 plate appearances, more than anyone else in the franchise's single-season history.

The Cleveland Indians franchise hits record belongs to infielder Nap LaJoie, who recorded 2047 of his 3243 career hits in Cleveland. Spending thirteen of his twenty-one MLB seasons in Cleveland, LaJoie was described by legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Cy Young as "the most rugged hitter I've ever seen."

"Napoleon Lajoie and Honus Wagner shaking hands. Nap Lajoie collected his 3,000th Major League hit, September 27, 1914. Wagner had gotten his 3000th hit June 9 that year." - Baseball in Pics

Current Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez was named to his third straight All-Star appearances in 2023. Having spent his entire 11-year career in Cleveland, Ramirez has registered more than 100 RBIs three times. The fiery Dominican made big headlines for punching Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson in on on-field scuffle this past August.