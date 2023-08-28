Which Guardians players have won Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 28

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid has the Cleveland Guardians crossing over with a unique prompt: Gold Glove. The defensive award is handed to someone at every single position every year, but which players have earned it in Cleveland?

Francisco Lindor was one of the best shortstops in baseball during his time with the Guardians. He still is with the Mets, but did he take home the Gold Glove in Cleveland? In 2016 and 2019, he did, so he qualifies. At the time of writing, 25% of people had used Lindor in this spot.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 28: Which Guardians players have won Gold Glove?

Here is the rest of the list of which Guardians have won a Gold Glove:

Minnie Minoso (1959)

Vic Power (1958, 1959, 1960, 1961)

Jim Piersall (1961)

Vic Davalillo (1964)

Ray Fosse (1970, 1971)

Rick Manning (1976)

Sandy Alomar Jr. (1990)

Kenny Lofton (1993, 1994, 1995, 1996)

Omar Vizquel (1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001)

Matt Williams (1997)

Roberto Alomar (1999, 2000, 2001)

Travis Fryman (2000)

Grady Sizemore (2007, 2008)

Francisco Lindor (2016, 2019)

Roberto Perez (2019, 2020)

Cesar Hernandez (2020)

Shane Bieber (2022)

Andres Giménez (2022)

Steven Kwan (2022)

Myles Straw (2022)

Steven Kwan won a Gold Glove for the Guardians

The Guardians set a record with four Gold Glove winners last year: Shane Bieber, Andres Giminez, Steven Kwan and Myles Straw, so any of those answers would work as well.