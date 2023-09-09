Which Hall of Famers have a .300+ AVG season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 9

September 9's MLB Immaculate Grid quizzed fans about the Hall of Famers to have achieved the feat of .300+ BA in a season during their playing careers.

The late Ted Williams was the most common guess for today's query among the players. The former Boston Red Sox player represented the franchise throughout his illustrious career since making his MLB debut in 1939.

Regarded as one of the greatest hitters the division has ever witnessed, Williams registered 521 home runs in his career with a commendable .344 batting average.

The 19-time All-Star managed to breach .300 BA for a record 18 times in a season and he was the last player to manage over .400 in a single season. The two-time AL MVP was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first attempt in 1966.

Tony Gwynn: A San Diego Padres icon and a baseball legend, Tony Gwynn represented the franchise for nearly two decades after making his debut in 1982.

While he wasn't the most prolific hitter in the game, Gwynn finished with an impressive career average of .338, failing to breach the .300 BA mark on just one occasion in his 19-season-long career.

MLB Immaculate Grid September 9: Other Hall of Famers with .300+ AVG in a season

Vladimir Guerrero: Another recent Hall of Famer inductee to have achieved the feat of registering a .300+ BA in an MLB season.

Guerrero made his MLB debut with the now-defunct Montreal Expos in 1996 and represented them until 2003. He managed to breach the .300 BA in seven consecutive seasons for the franchise.

The nine-time All-Star's last .300+ season came in his penultimate year in the Major League in 2010. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his second attempt in 2018.

Ken Griffey Jr.: The Seattle Mariners icon is widely regarded as one of the greatest outfielders to have ever played the game. The legendary MLB player registered .300 BA for the first time in the 1990 season for the Mariners.

The 13-time All-Star was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first attempt in 2016 after calling time on his illustrious career in 2010.