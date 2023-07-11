Which LA Dodgers players have 200+ hits seasons? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

Baseball aficionados and puzzle enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 11, a challenge that promises to ignite the excitement of fans once again.

This beloved game never fails to captivate with its unique twists, and this time, it takes a thrilling turn by focusing on the players of the Los Angeles Dodgers who have achieved 200 or more hits in a single season.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, this puzzle demands meticulous attention to detail as participants seek to uncover the intersecting players. Success hinges on a deep understanding of baseball history, team rosters and individual players.

As fans embark on this quest, they will have the opportunity to test their knowledge and delve into the rich heritage of the Dodgers.

From the legends of the past to the current stars of the team, participants will need to recall remarkable seasons where players achieved the coveted 200+ hit milestone.

There have been a few players from Los Angeles Dodgers who have 200+ hits in seasons. Here are few of them:

Zack Wheat: A legendary outfielder for the Dodgers in the early 20th century, Wheat recorded three seasons with 200+ hits, showcasing his exceptional consistency and skill at the plate.

Babe Herman: Known for his power-hitting, Herman achieved the remarkable feat of two 200+ hits seasons during his tenure with the Dodgers, leaving a lasting impact on the team's offensive prowess.

Steve Garvey: A key figure in the Dodgers' success during the 1970s and 80s, Garvey amassed six seasons with 200+ hits, solidifying his reputation as a clutch performer in crucial moments.

Other players from Los Angeles Dodgers who have had 200+ hits in MLB seasons

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers

Maury Wills: Renowned for his baserunning skills and stolen base record, Wills accomplished one season with 200+ hits, playing a crucial role in the Dodgers' MLB success in the 1960s.

Steve Sax: A reliable second baseman, Sax recorded one season of 200+ hits with the team, displaying his offensive capabilities and contributing to the team's success.

Mike Piazza: As one of the greatest offensive catchers in baseball history, Piazza achieved one season with 200+ hits, solidifying his status as a dominant force behind the plate in MLB.

