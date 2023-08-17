Which Mariners players have been All-Stars? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 17

The MLB Immaculate Grid's 137th puzzle was released on Thursday, August 17. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side.

As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the opportunity to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which players have earned All-Star honors while playing for the Seattle Mariners.

The Mariners are the only team in the league that have never reached the World Series, however, they've had several All-Stars play for them in their history. Most recently, George Kirby claimed the coveted honor in 2023.

Kirby made his MLB debut for the Mariners in 2022 and the 25-year-old has grown into one of the most important players on their roster. At the time of writing, the right-handed pitcher has racked up 131 strikeouts and 14 walks in 144.2 innings pitched at a 3.11 ERA.

Given his talent and ability, Kirby could receive several All-Star honors before he draws curtains on his career.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 17: Other Mariners players who have earned All-Star honors

Julio Rodriguez

Rodriguez made his MLB debut in 2022 and has already earned two All-Star honors with the Seattle Mariners. He also won the Silver Slugger award last year and has become a vital cog in the team's batting lineup.

Luis Castillo

Castillo joined the Mariners in 2022 and the pitcher has racked up two All-Star honors since. He previously had one All-Star recognition in 2019 while playing for the Cincinnati Reds.

Ty France

Ty France signed for Seattle in 2020 and received the sole All-Star honor of his career in 2022. The baseband previously played two seasons with the San Diego Padres after making his MLB debut in April 2019.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the second row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.