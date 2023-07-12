Which Miami Marlins players have had 100+ RBI in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 12

As the daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid has grown in popularity for the last couple of months, here's a look at the correct answers for the July 12 edition of the grid:

The final clue along the horizontal plane is a 100+ RBI season, while the second clue along the vertical plane is Miami Marlins. Thus the correct answer for the corresponding grid is a Marlins player who has achieved 100+ RBIs in a single season in the MLB.

A 100+ RBI season has been achieved by a Marlins player a total of eighteen times in the history of the franchise. The latest player to do it, and with the highest RBIs ever in franchise history, is outfielder Giancarlo Stanton in 2017. Stanton managed a total of 132 RBIs that year, marking his place in the Marlins' record books. He also achieved the feat in 2014 with 105 RBIs that season.

Other correct answers to the grid include Marcell Ozuna, Miguel Cabrera, Mike Lowell and Preston Wilson.

•.631 SLG % (1st in MLB) Miami Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton is your 2017 NL MVP•59 HR’s (1st in MLB)•132 RBI’s (1st in MLB)•.631 SLG % (1st in MLB) Miami Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton is your 2017 NL MVP 🏆•59 HR’s (1st in MLB)•132 RBI’s (1st in MLB)•.631 SLG % (1st in MLB) https://t.co/hYEDgAIanA

Other Miami Marlins players who have achieved a 100+ RBI season in the MLB

While Giancarlo Stanton has the highest RBIs in a single season for the Miami Marlins, the only player in their history to have a total of four 100+ RBI seasons is Miguel Cabrera. Cabrera played for the Marlins from 2003 to 2007 and achieved an RBI of over 100 four times during that time.

Another player who achieved the feat in 2017 with 124 RBIs is Marcell Ozuna, who was with the Marlins from 2013 to 2017. Since then, no other Marlins player has achieved the feat in the MLB.

The first player in franchise history to complete a 100+ RBI season was Jeff Conine with 105 RBIs in the 1995 season. Some other names who have also achieved the feat since then include Moises Alou, Hanley Ramirez and Dan Uggla.

