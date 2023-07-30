Which Nationals players have 3000+ strikeouts? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 30

On July 30, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features. Washington Nationals players with 3000+ strikeouts. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters and player connections.

As there are only three players from the team who meet these criteria, here's a list of answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

Randy Johnson: Known as "The Big Unit," Randy Johnson was a towering presence on the mound and played for (Montreal Expos, former name of the Washington Nationals), standing at 6-foot-10. His blazing fastball and devastating slider helped him accumulate over 3,000 strikeouts during his illustrious career, making him one of the most dominant left-handed pitchers in baseball history.

Pedro Martinez: Despite his relatively smaller stature for a pitcher, Pedro Martinez was a fierce competitor who relied on incredible control and a diverse arsenal of pitches. His deceptive changeup and fiery demeanor led him to surpass 3,000 strikeouts, securing his place as one of the most electrifying pitchers ever to grace the mound.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 30: Other Nationals players who have 3000+ strikeouts

Washington Nationals v New York Mets

Max Scherzer: Max Scherzer is a highly accomplished baseball player with an impressive list of achievements. He has been selected for the MLB All-Star team eight times, won three Cy Young Awards, pitched two no-hitters and helped the Washington Nationals win the World Series in 2019.

Scherzer is one of only five pitchers to have started an All-Star Game for both the American and National Leagues. He has led the league in wins four times and won the strikeout title three times.

Scherzer recorded more wins (161) and strikeouts (2,452) than any other pitcher in the 2010s. He achieved a major career milestone by recording his 3,000th strikeout on Sept. 12, 2021. Scherzer currently holds the record for the highest average annual value of a baseball contract ever, earning $43.3 million per season.