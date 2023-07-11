Which New York Yankees have also played for Houston Astros? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

July 11 marked a big day for MLB Immaculate Grid. The simple, yet enthralling online challenge is marking it's 100th puzzle, and also announced that it had been acquired by Baseball Reference, baseball's premier online database.

Each day, players are given nine cells to populate. Along one axis are three teams, with another two as well as a statistical clue on the other side of the square. To mark the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, the Grid released two games on July 11.

The object of the game is to name players who have played for two listed teams in the intersecting square. The Grid is a great way for baseball fans of all ages to test their recall when it comes to the league's biggest names.

On July 11, Immaculate Grid published a puzzle that features the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies on the y-axis. Meanwhile, the x-axis featured the Houston Astros, and New York Mets, as well as a hint for a player with more than 200 hits in a season.

While all of the July 11 intersections were of interest, the intersection between the Yankees and Astros has been of particular note. The two teams have a bitter rivalry that was born in the 2019 playoffs, and sustained during the Astros' 4-game sweep of the Yankees last season en route to their World Series victory.

For Yankees fans playing the Grid today, one such answer was not difficult. While easy to forget, premier Yankee starter Gerrit Cole was a member of the Astros from 2018 to 2019. In 2019, Cole finished second in Cy Young voting after posting a league-best ERA of .250 alongside 3.26 strikeouts for the Houston Astros. This year for the Yankees, Cole is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA. He will start on the bump for the AL in tonight's All-Star game.

Another star pitcher who could be used by Immaculate Grid users is Andy Pettite. Pettite holds the all-time Yankees strikeout record, fanning 2,020 hitters during his fifteen seasons with the Yankees. Some, however, will remember that Pettite played on the Astros during a brief hiatus from the Yankees between 2004 and 2006.

One name that might not nessecarily come to mind is that of outfielder Carlos Beltran. Regarded as one fo the best Puerto Rican players ever, Beltran is better known for his time with the Kansas City Royals and New York Mets. He did, however, play on the Yankees from 2014 to 2016 before retiring as an Astro in 2017.

Despite the bitter modern rivalry between the two teams, 98 players have suited up for both sides. Besides Cole and Beltran, Lance Berkman, Bobby Abreu, JA Happ, and Brian McCann.

Immaculate Grid is a great way for fans to test their knowledge

While there is no love lost between these two teams, the Immaculate Grid offers fans from both sides a chance to reflect on the two sides' shared heritage, while also testing their knowledge. Now that Baseball Reference is at the helm, expect some more good stuff from the Grid soon.

