Which New York Yankees player has a 30+ HR batting season? MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | May 5, 2024

MLB Immaculate Grid's latest edition brought forward another series of intriguing puzzles for baseball enthusiasts. As fans wrack up their fan to get past the queries, we have all the answers covered for today's edition of the popular daily internet puzzle game.

Which player has played for the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays?

Arguably one of the greatest pitchers of all time, Roger Clemens is one of the most prominent names to feature for both teams. The seven-time Cy Young winner had a glittering two-year stint with the Blue Jays before his move to the Bronx.

Which player has played for the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants?

Another pitching royalties to grace today's edition of the game, Randy Johnson, is the most popular pick among the players for this query.

Although the first-ballot Hall of Famer is mostly remembered for his time with the Seattle Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks, he had a brief stint with the Giants and the Yankees.

Which New York Yankees player has a 30+ HR batting season?

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has been the face of the franchise over the last few years for his incredible hitting prowess. The five-time All-Star sent the record books tumbling with his 62-home run season in 2022.

Which player has played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Toronto Blue Jays?

All-Star slugger Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is the most popular pick among the players for this particular puzzle. The 30-year-old started his MLB journey with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018 but enjoyed his best offensive season with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023.

Which player has played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants?

Three-time World Series-winning veteran pitcher Madison Bumgarner is one of the top picks for this query.

The four-time All-Star won several accolades with the San Francisco Giants, including a World Series MVP title during the team's run through to the World Series title in 2014, before his stint with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Which Arizona Diamondbacks player has a 30+ HR batting season?

Former World Series winner Luis Gonzalez is one of the best picks for this query. The five-time All-Star had his most prolific years with the Arizona Diamondbacks, which included an incredible 57-home run season during the team's World Series winning campaign in 2001.

Which Toronto Blue Jays player has played third base?

Recently retired Josh Donaldson is fondly remembered for his memorable stint with the Toronto Blue Jays. The three-time All-Star clinched an AL MVP title during his first season with the team in 2015.

Which San Francisco Giants player has played third base?

Former World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval is widely revered among the Giants fanbase for his incredible contribution during his time with the team. The three-time World Series winner was in the news earlier this year after signing a minor league deal with the Giants with an invitation to the team's Spring Training.

Which third baseman has a 30+ HR season?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and Philadelphia Phillies icon Mike Schmidt is widely regarded as one of the best players in his position during his time. The three-time MVP registered 30+ home runs in a season on 13 occasions during his illustrious 18-year-long MLB career.

