Which Orioles players have hit 40+ HR in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 10

The Aug. 10 edition of MLB Immaculate Grid features the Baltimore Orioles and the “40+ HR” landmark in one of the intersections.

Players aiming for an ‘immaculate’ score will need to name one player who has homered more than 40 times in a season while suiting up for the Orioles.

The number of possible answers are limited, as only seven players in franchise history have achieved that milestone. Fortunately, this article is here to help you achieve perfection in today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 10: Which Orioles players have hit 40+ HR in a season?

Mark Trumbo was the last Orioles player to homer 40+ times in a season. He hit 47 home runs during the 2016 season, which earned him the Silver Slugger Award and the MLB Home Run Leader title for that year.

Former Orioles first baseman Chris Davis has crossed the milestone twice. Just like Trumbo, Davis, astonishingly, hit the same tally of home runs (47) in 2015 - a return that also culminated with the Silver Slugger title.

Chris Davis smashed 53 home runs during the 2013 season

Long before Aaron Judge broke the AL home run record, it looked like Davis was on course to do the unthinkable in 2013. He ended up falling short, finishing that campaign with 53 home runs.

2011 ALCS MVP Nelson Cruz signed for the Orioles in 2014, spending only one season with the franchise. But that was all that he needed to make a statement, with Cruz smashing 40 home runs in his only season at Camden Yards.

Other possible answers for today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Rafael Palmeiro (43 home runs in 1998) Brady Anderson (50 home runs in 1996) Frank Robinson (49 home runs in 1966) Jim Gentile (46 home runs in 1961)

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. They feature an extensive database which can help you locate every player from every franchise who has achieved a particular mentioned milestone.