Which Padres players have 40+ saves in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 7

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for error.

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

The Sept. 7 edition of the game requires fans to guess which San Diego Padres player has more than 40 saves in a season.

One of the more recent players to achieve the feat is Heath Bell. The pitcher spent five seasons with the Padres from 2007 to 2011.

Bell racked up 47 saves in 2010 while playing for the Padres. He also recorded 43 saves in 2011 and 42 saves in 2009 for the San Diego outfit.

Bell played 11 seasons in the MLB from 2004 to 2014. He earned three All-Star honors and won two NL Rolaids Relief Man Awards.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 7: Other Padres players who have 40+ saves in a season

Trevor Hoffman

Hoffman played 18 seasons with the San Diego Padres from 1993 to 2008. He holds the franchise record for most saves in a season, with 53, which came in 1998.

Interestingly, Hoffman crossed 40 saves in a season eight times during his stint in San Diego.

Hoffman earned seven All-Star honors during his career and also won the NL Rolaids Relief Man Award on two occasions. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Mark Davis

Davis recorded 44 saves while playing for the Padres in the 1989 season. He also won the NL Cy Young Award that year.

Davis played in the MLB for 18 seasons from 1980 to 1997. He earned two All-Star honors during his career.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the second row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.