Which Padres players have also played for the Giants? MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 30

The Immaculate Grid has asked fans to guess players with stints for the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants. With over 128 players who have appeared for both franchises, the list contains some high-profile names.

To mark off a cell in today's Immaculate Grid, fans must name a player who has donned the uniforms of both franchises.

"Immaculate Grid 150 https://hubs.ly/Q020CM7v0 Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Currently, the most popular answer from fans is Jake Peavy. The Cy Young winner played over 212 games for the Padres from 2002 through 2008 with an ERA of 3.29. He joined the Giants in 2014 and played there until his retirement in 2016.

In the last three years of his career, he had an ERA of 3.97. Peavy has been inducted into the Padres' Hall of Fame.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers on August 30: Other Padres and Giants players

Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry has also played for both teams. He maintained an incredible ERA of 2.96 throughout his 10-year stint with the San Francisco Giants. Perry joined the Padres in 1978 and put up an ever-better ERA of 2.88, winning the Cy Young award at the age of 39.

Four-time All-Star Terry Kennedy won his first All-Star in his first season with the Padres in 1981. He went on to win the Silver Slugger in 1983. Over his six-year career with the Padres, he maintained an OPS of .727. He played the last three years of his career with the Giants, averaging an OPS of .658.

2001 World Series winner Steve Finley played for four years in the Padres uniform. With over 600 games for the Padres under his belt, he racked up a BA of .276. He made All-Star for the first time in 1997. In 2006, at the age of 41, he joined the Giants for a year and averaged an OPS of .714.

Here are some other answers for today's grid:

Willie McCovey

Tito Fuentes

Chris Brown

Mark Sweeney

Ruben Rivera

Craig Lefferts

To find out all possible answers, users can visit the Baseball Reference website. It contains information on all 128 players who have played for both franchises.