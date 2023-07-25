Which Philadelphia Phillies players have had 100+ RBIs in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 25

MLB Immaculate Grid's July 25 puzzle is out and involves a cross between the Philadelphia Phillies and batters with 100+ RBIs in a season.

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid contains the Phillies in the second column and '100+ RBIs Season Batting' in the third row. So fans have to guess the names of batters from the organization who have scored more than 100 RBIs in a season.

The Phillies were established in 1883, joining the National League seven years after its formation. They are eight-time winners of the NL, with two successful spells coming in the late 1970s and 2000s. They are the current NL pennant holders, having reached the World Series last year.

One of the leaders of the RBI charts for the Phillies was Ryan Howard. The former infielder played twelve seasons for the franchise. In his very first year of the MLB, he shone as he was awarded the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2005. Things further improved for Howard starting in 2006.

He went on to record six straight seasons with 100+ RBIs leading the MLB in 2006, 2008 and 2009. His most successful season in 2006 saw him not only win the MLB Home Run leader award but also the NL MVP. He led the Phillies to a World Series championship in 2008.

In later years, Howard lost the form that had kept him as a regular figure in the Philadelphia lineup. He finished with two minor league contracts with the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies before retiring in 2018 in free agency.

Other Philadelphia Phillies batters with 100+ RBIs in a season

Hall of Famer Jim Thome started his career in Cleveland before moving to Philadelphia where in two seasons he became a fan favorite. In both seasons he scored more than 100+ RBIs, hitting 131 in 2003 and 105 in 2004.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!