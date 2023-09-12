Which Phillies players have 300+ wins in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 12

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for mistakes.

The grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories above each grid. Players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Sept. 12 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Philadelphia Phillies players have managed more than 300 career wins. Interestingly, only four players have managed the feat, and one name that ticks both categories is Steve Carlton.

Carlton ended his MLB career with 329 wins. He also played for the Phillies for under 15 seasons, from 1972 to 1986.

Carlton earned 10 All-Star honors during his career in the Majors. He also won two World Series rings. The pitcher's first World Series win came with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1967, and his second was with the Phillies in 1980.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 12: Other Phillies players who have 300+ career wins

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 12

Grover Alexander

Alexander ended his MLB career with 373 wins. His first stint with the Philadelphia Phillies was from 1911 to 1917. The late pitcher also played one more season with them in 1930 before retiring.

Alexander won the World Series title with the Phillies in 1926. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1938.

Kid Nichols

Nichols finished with 362 wins across his MLB career. The pitcher played two seasons with the Phillies from 1905 to 1906.

Nichols was a three-time wins leader in the NL. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1949.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the third row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.