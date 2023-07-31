Which Phillies players also won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 31

Each day, baseball fans can look forward to a new puzzle from the Immaculate Grid. Updated daily, the brilliant puzzle is an excellent way for baseball fans to quiz themselves.

Operated by Baseball Reference, the Immaculate Grid allows players to draw on past and current challenge to populate the 3x3 grid of squares.

Typically, teams are provided on the y and x-axes, and users must populate the intersecting squares with names of players who have suited up for both. However, sometimes, the team value is replaced by a career achievement or statistic.

Today, we are looking at answers to which Philadelphia Phillies players have won the MVP while playing for the team. Unlike some Immaculate Grid answers, which have hundreds of possibilities, only six names qualify for this part of the July 31 Immaculate Grid.

"Immaculate Grid 120. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Players who have won the NL MVP for the Philadelphia Phillies | MLB Immaculate Grid July 31

The first-ever player to win the NL MVP for the Phillies was Chuck Klein. Nicknamed the "Hoosier Hammer" for his Indiana roots, Klein enjoyed a 17-year career. He first broke on to the scene in 1928, hitting .360 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs in 64 games. Four years later, Klein hit .348, leading the league in games, runs, hits, home runs, and stolen bases to capture the 1932 NL MVP Award.

The NL MVP Award was not won by another Phillie until relief pitcher Jim Konstanty won the honor in 1950. Part of the 1950 "Whizz Kidz" Phillies teams that captured the NL Pennant, Konstanty registered 22 of his 76 career saves, appearing in a league-high 74 games to win the MVP and an All-Star designation.

Despite the success in 1950, Konstanty never received any other awards of honors before retiring in 1956 as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995.

"OTD in 1988: #Phillies 38-year-old future Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt sets the National League record by appearing in his 2,155th game at third base." - Phillies Bell

The only Phillies player to have won the MVP more than once while with the team was Mike Schmidt, who won it thrice. A long-time corner infieidler, Schmidt captured both the 1980 and 1981 MVP Awards.

In both seasons, he led the league in home runs and RBIs, coming within striking distance of the NL Triple-Crown in 1981. Widely regarded as one of the best third basemen ever, Schmidt once again led the MLB in home runs and RBIs to capture the 1986 MVP Award.

Ryan Howard became the fastest player to hit both 100 and 200 home runs in MLB history. The holder of several Phillies franchise records, the bestowing of MVP honors onto Howard in 2006 makes "the Big Piece" eligible for the July 31 Immaculate Grid.

Just one year after Howard's MVP honor, shortstop Jimmy Rollins captured the honor. The owner of the longest hitting streak in Phillies history (38 games) Rollins hit 296/.344/.531, appearing in all 162 games, and hitting 20 triples to win the 2007 MVP Award.

Lastly but certainly not leastly, is Bryce Harper. A former Washington Nationals stud, Harper inked a 13-year, $330 million megadeal with the Phillies in 2019. In 2021, the Vegas-native hit .309/.429/.615 with 35 home runs and 84 RBIs to win the fifth and most recent MVP Award in Phillies history.

"I f***king love Bryce Harper's energy" - i hate the phillies

His six home runs and 13 RBIs were pivotal in bringing the Phillies to the 2022 World Series, although they eventually lost to the Houston Astros. Moreover, Harper's six month recovery time from Tommy John surgery earlier this year set a record for the fastest-ever bounceback from such a procedure.

