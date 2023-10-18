Which Phillies players are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 18

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 199th puzzle on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for errors while entering your answers in the grid. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score daily.

On Wednesday, one grid requires fans to guess which Philadelphia Phillies player has been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Interestingly, there are 37 players to choose from.

The most recent inductee in the Phillies Hall of Fame is Scott Rolen, who was enshired in 2023.

Rolen played just under seven seasons with the Phillies from 1996 to 2002. He also played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds before retiring in 2012.

Across 17 seasons in the MLB, Rolen earned seven All-Star honors and won eight Gold Glove awards. He also helped the Cardinals win the World Series in 2006.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 18: Other Phillies players who are in the Hall of Fame

Jim Thome

Thome played with the Philadelphia Phillies from 2003 to 2005 and for one more season in 2012. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Thome played 22 seasons in the MLB and earned five All-Star honors. He won the Silver Slugger Award in 1996 with the Cleveland Guardians and was the NL Home Run leader in 2003 with the Phillies.

Pedro Martinez

Martinez played just one season with the Phillies in 2009 before retiring from the MLB. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Throughout his Major League career from 1992 to 2009, Martinez earned eight All-Star honors and won three Cy Young Awards. He also won the World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2004.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the first row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.