Which players with .300+ batting average in their career have also won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 5

Every day, fans can expect a new brain-testing puzzle from the Immaculate Grid. The puzzle is quickly becoming a favorite for baseball fans everywhere.

Each day, users are presented with a 3 x3 grid. Clues are lined up along the axes that consist of a team or a career achievement. It is then up for users to populate the nine squares with players whose career made them viable for the intersecting clues.

On August 5, one of the Immaculate Grid squares asked which former MVP players have also hit .300 or better over the course of their careers. While quite a few larger-than-life superstars have done this, today we are going to name a hot few.

"Immaculate Grid 125. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Former MVPs with a career batting average over .300 | MLB Immaculate Grid August 5

Chicago White Sox fans will always remember the 1989 MLB Entry Draft. It was then that their team selected Frank Thomas, a player who would change their franchise. Within five seasons of his MLB debut as a 22-year old in 1990, he would have two MVP Awards, a Silver Slugger, and the distinction of leading the league in walks and on-base percentage three times. Regarded as one of the most consistent hitters ever, Thomas had a .301 career average across 8199 at-bats when he retired in 2008.

In 2012, Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers led the league in home runs, RBI, and batting average to win the first Triple Crown since 1967. With nobody having done it since, the Venezuelan first baseman is a shoe-in for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Already having announced his retirement, Cabrera has until late September to ensure his .307 average keeps him viable as an Immaculate Grid answer.

Ken Griffey Jr. was one of the best hitters in history. During his 11 seasons playing for the Seattle Mariners in the 1990s, Griffey hit 350 home runs, 1,018 RBIs, and batted an even .300. while winning a Gold Glove from every season between 1989 and 1998. He was traded away from the Mariners in 1998 due to the incongenial nature of his relationship with a certain young teammate, who will not be mentioned here.

It's hard to round out a list like this without mentioning Babe Ruth. A New York Yankees icon, Ruth was ahead of his time. To this day, Ruth holds the MLB record for slugging percentage, OPS, and OPS+. His hard-living, womanizing off-field behavior did not stop him from winning a staggering seven World Series, the 1923 MVP Award, and finishing his career with a .342 batting average.