Which players with 200+ hits in a season have also recorded 30+ SB in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 14

The final intersection of the Aug. 14 MLB Immaculate Grid features two milestones - 200+ hits and 30+ stolen bases, both over the course of one season.

Fans aiming for an ‘immaculate’ score will need to name one player who has crossed both landmarks during a season. The qualifying player doesn’t necessarily need to accomplish both feats during a campaign (not necessarily in the same year).

For this intersection, you are spoilt for choice. With 99 players satisfying the two conditions, there are several good answers to choose from. This article is here to walk you through some of those names and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 14: Which players with 200+ hits in a season have also recorded 30+ SB in a season?

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez instantly comes to mind for this particular intersection. A-Rod registered multiple 200+ hit campaigns and amassed over 329 stolen bases during his illustrious career.

In 1998, while with the Seattle Mariners, Rodriguez notched 213 hits and 46 stolen bases in the same season.

Houston Astros second baseman José Altuve is a good shout as well. Between 2014 and 2017, the eight-time All-Star accumulated 200+ hits and 30+ stolen bases simultaneously in four consecutive seasons.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts also qualifies for this intersection. Prior to his Dodgers switch, Betts registered 214 hits in 2014 and 30 stolen bases in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox.

Other possible answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Henry Aaron

Richie Ashburn

Ginger Beaumont

Dante Bichette

Carson Bigbee

Craig Biggio

Charlie Blackmon

Bobby Bonds

Ryan Braun

Lou Brock

Steve Brodie

Pete Browning

Bill Buckner

Al Bumbry

Jesse Burkett

Ellis Burks

Rod Carew

Max Carey

Joe Carter

Ty Cobb

Eddie Collins

Sam Crawford