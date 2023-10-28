Which players with 2000+ career hits have also won a Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 28 

The Oct. 28 MLB Immaculate Grid is all about milestones and statistics. Not a single team has been featured on this edition.

One of today’s intersections pairs two career milestones - ‘2000+ career hits,’ and the Gold Glove Award.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Immaculate Grid 209 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Therefore, participants must name one major league player, current or former, who has won a Gold Glove while also having 2000+ career hits to their name.

In total, 106 players qualify for the two conditions. If you are battling to recall anyone, you are at the right place.

This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 28: Which players with 2000+ career hits have also won a Gold Glove?

One of the first names that spring to mind for this intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is José Altuve. A modern day icon for the Houston Astros, Altuve has already amassed 2,047 hits, and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. He also won a Gold Glove in 2015.

Derek Jeter is another quite obvious answer for this intersection. ‘The Captain’ compiled 3,465 hits during his Hall of Fame career. Jeter has also won five Gold Gloves - 2004, ‘05, ‘06, ‘09 and ’10.

When you think about Jeter, it’s hard not to think about Alex Rodriguez. A-Rod has 3,115 career hits to his name. He also won the Gold Glove on two occasions - 2002 and ‘03.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman is another good shout here. Freeman has 2,114 career hits under his belt, and counting. He also won a Gold Glove in 2018.

Some other possible answers for this intersection include:

Henry Aaron

Bobby Abreu

Roberto Alomar

Luis Aparicio

Jeff Bagwell

Ernie Banks

Buddy Bell

Carlos Beltrán

Adrián Beltré

Johnny Bench

Craig Biggio

Wade Boggs

Barry Bonds

Larry Bowa

Ken Boyer

George Brett

Ellis Burks

Orlando Cabrera

Robinson Canó

Gary Carter

César Cedeño

Chris Chambliss

Will Clark

Roberto Clemente

Dave Concepción

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.