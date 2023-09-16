Which players with a Gold Glove have 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 16

MLB Immaculate Grid for September 16 asks the users to name players with a Golden Glove and has 200+ hits in a season. There are sixty-four players with this achievement.

The very first name on the list is the late Henry Aaron. He is one of the most successful players in the history of baseball. He has played for both the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves.

Other than home runs, his remarkable accomplishments include third all-time in hits (3771), fourth in runs scored (2174), and first in total bases (6856), making him the only player in the league's history with such achievements.

The next player is Buddy Bell, a former third baseman. He played for the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, and Cincinnati Reds. He is currently serving the Cincinnati Reds as a vice president.

From 1979 through 1984, Bell won Gold Glove for the third base in the American League. He also won the Silver Slugger Award in 1984.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 16: Other players with a Gold Glove and 200+ hits in a season

Some of the other players who have 200+ hits with a Gold Glove are Adrian Beltre, Mookie Betts, and Jose Altuve.

Beltre is the first player from the Dominican Republic to reach 3,000 hits. He has played 2933 major league games and has retired as the only baseman in history with both 3000 career hits and 400 homers.

Mookie Betts won the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards and finished second in the vote for the AL's MVP in 2020.

Another player is Houston Astros' second baseman Jose Altuve. He became the fastest player in league history to reach 2,000 hits, 200 home runs, and 200 stolen bases, doing so in just 1631 games,