Which players have played for both Athletics and Rays in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 19

On July 19, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle featured players who played for the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays in the first column and first row, respectively.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, this daily puzzle demands meticulous identification of intersecting players, testing participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gabe Gross: A dependable outfielder, Gross contributed to both the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays, displaying a strong arm and timely hitting, often coming through in clutch situations.

Jose Guillen: A talented outfielder with a powerful bat, Guillen played for both the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays, leaving a mark with his offensive firepower and strong arm in the outfield.

Mark Guthrie: As a left-handed reliever, Guthrie brought his veteran experience to both the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays, providing stability in the bullpen and often serving as a trusted late-inning option.

John Halama: A versatile left-handed pitcher, Halama contributed to both the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays rotations, relying on his craftiness and ability to induce ground balls to be effective on the mound

Ben Grieve: A former AL Rookie of the Year, Grieve excelled for both the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays, showcasing his hitting prowess and consistent offensive contributions during his time with both teams.

Other players who have played for both the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays

Arizona Diamondbacks v Oakland Athletics

Sam Fuld: Nicknamed "Super Sam" for his diving catches and all-out effort, Fuld became a fan-favorite for both the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays, providing energy, speed, and highlight-reel plays in the outfield.

Chad Gaudin: A journeyman pitcher, Gaudin made stops with both the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays, bringing his competitive spirit and versatility to the mound in various roles, including starting and relief pitching.

Jonny Gomes: Known for his fiery personality and power-hitting ability, Gomes left a lasting impact on both the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays, providing crucial home runs and leadership in the clubhouse.

Dana Eveland: A left-handed pitcher, Eveland showcased his versatility for both the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays, offering solid performances as a starter and reliever with his deceptive delivery and repertoire of pitches.

Wilmer Font: Displaying a strong arm and versatility, Font contributed to both the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays bullpens, utilizing his powerful fastball to rack up strikeouts in crucial relief situations.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault