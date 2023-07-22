Which players have played for both Braves and Angels in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 22

On July 22, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle featured players who played for the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels in the first column and first row, respectively.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, this daily internet puzzle tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels:

#1 Jesse Chavez: An experienced pitcher, Chavez contributed to both the Braves and the Angels with his versatility to start or relieve. His ability to carve through an inning and pitch effectively from the bullpen made him a valuable asset for both teams during various points in his career.

#2 Gino Cimoli: As an outfielder, Cimoli made significant contributions to both clubs during the 1950s. Known for his speed and defensive abilities, Cimoli was a reliable presence in the outfield, and his timely hitting added depth to the lineups of both teams.

#3 Terry Clark: A pitcher who played in the 1990s, Clark had stints with both the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels. While not a star player, his role as a middle reliever allowed him to contribute valuable innings during his time with both franchises.

#4 Bartolo Colon: A legendary pitcher, Colon was known for his longevity and impressive command, Colon's presence on the mound brought stability and veteran leadership to both teams during his illustrious career.

#5 Chuck Cottier: An infielder who played during the 1960s, Cottier was not a prominent offensive force, but his defensive skills and ability to play multiple positions made him a valuable utility player for both franchises.

Other players who have played for both the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels

#6 Trevor Cahill: A versatile pitcher who played for both teams, Cahill showcased his talent on the mound with his deceptive delivery and solid repertoire of pitches. His contributions as a starter and reliever made him a valuable asset to both teams during his tenure.

#7 Alberto Callaspo: A skilled infielder, Callaspo brought his defensive prowess and reliable bat to Atlanta and LA. With a keen eye for contact hitting and a solid on-base percentage, he proved to be a valuable utility player during his time with both franchises.

#8 David Carpenter: A hard-throwing reliever, Carpenter left a mark with his impressive fastball and slider. He was a reliable setup man, often called upon in crucial late-game situations to bridge the gap between the starting pitcher and the closer.

#9 Wayne Causey: An infielder, Causey brought his steady glove and consistent hitting to both clubs in the 1960s. While not an overpowering presence on the field, his defensive reliability and clutch hitting earned him a respected role on both teams.

#10 Jhoulys Chacín: A talented right-handed pitcher, Chacín showcased his skills for both the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels. With an effective mix of pitches and the ability to keep hitters off-balance, he had moments of brilliance during his tenures with both franchises.

