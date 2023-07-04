Which players have played for both Brewers and Twins in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 4

The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 4 has been released, featuring the Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins in the second cross-section of the grid.

In today's grid, the Milwaukee Brewers appear in the second column, while the Minnesota Twins are featured in the second row.

The MLB Immaculate Grid has gained immense popularity among enthusiasts of baseball. Participants are provided with a 3x3 grid containing various team names or statistics in each row or column.

Each player is given nine attempts to correctly fill in each cross-section, and a fresh grid is unveiled daily, offering a new challenge.

Many players have played for both of these teams over the years, one of them is Taylor Rogers.

On April 13, 2016, Rogers received a promotion to the major leagues and swiftly made his debut the following day. However, he was later optioned to Rochester on April 19 but received a recall to Minnesota on May 17.

Following his return in May, he remained with the Minnesota team for the remainder of the season. During this time, he achieved a 3-1 record with a 3.96 ERA in 57 relief appearances spanning 61.1 innings, with an impressive tally of 64 strikeouts.

On April 7, 2022, the Twins traded Rogers to the San Diego Padres. The Padres in turn traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers. In 2022, he achieved a 4-8 record with 31 saves (5th in the NL), posting a 4.76 ERA in 66 games. Across 64.1 innings, he struck out 84 batters.

Hence, the correct answer for the second grid in today's MLB Immaculate Grid is Taylor Rogers. He is the most recent player known to have played for both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Minnesota Twins.

Other correct responses include Trevor Megill, Tyler Thornburg, Mike Marshall, Tom Edens and Zach Duke.

Other MLB players who have played for both Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins

Another recent player who has played for both teams is Trevor Megill.

On November 30, 2021, Megill was claimed off waivers by the Twins but was subsequently non-tendered and became a free agent. He later re-signed with the club on a minor league contract on December 5.

On May 21, 2022, Megill's contract was selected, and he made 39 relief appearances for the Twins, posting a 4-3 record with a 4.80 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 45.0 innings pitched.

The Milwaukee Brewers then acquired Megill through a trade on April 30, 2023.

