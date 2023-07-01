Which players have played for both Diamondbacks and Rockies in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 1

Daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid has quickly become a favorite among baseball fans across the world. It is a game that tests the player's baseball knowledge as the aim is to fill in the grid with correct answers corresponding to the clues that are provided. Here is a look at the first correct answer for the July 1 edition of the game.

The first clue in the horizontal plane is the Colorado Rockies while the first clue in the vertical section is the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thus, the correct answer is the name of a player who has played for both franchises in his career.

While there have been many players in the history of the MLB to have played for both teams, the most recent is Chase Anderson. The right-handed pitcher made his major league debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014, after being selected by them in the 2009 MLB Draft.

After changing teams more than five times between 2016 and 2022, Anderson started the 2023 season with the Tampa Bay Rays. However, he was traded to the Colorado Rockies in May and has made three starts for them so far.

Thus, the correct answer for the first grid in today's MLB Immaculate Grid is Chase Anderson, who is the most recent player to have played for both the Diamondbacks and the Rockies at some point in his career.

Other correct answers include Chris Iannetta, Will Harris, Henry Blanco and Daniel Descalso to name a few.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Diamondbacks and the Rockies

There have been many players in the history of the MLB who have played for both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies. One of the most popular names is Chris Iannetta.

The former catcher has retired now but was a popular figure for the Rockies at the start of his career. Another name to play for both teams is Eric Byrnes, who is a former outfielder who was a central figure for the Diamondbacks between 2006 and 2009.

