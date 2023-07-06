Which players have played for both Dodgers and Rays in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 6

The online game MLB Immaculate Grid has become immensely popular among baseball enthusiasts. This engaging game tests players' baseball knowledge as they strive to correctly fill in a grid based on provided clues.

In the horizontal row of the July 6 edition, the initial clue is associated with the Tampa Bay Rays, while the second clue in the vertical column pertains to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Consequently, the correct response would be the name of a player who has played for both teams.

Numerous players have played for both teams, one of them being David Price.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Price was the first overall pick in the 2007 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. He made his MLB debut in September 2008 and played for multiple teams, including the Tigers, Blue Jays, Red Sox, and Dodgers.

During the 2008 playoffs, Price pitched as a relief pitcher and helped the Rays reach the World Series, earning a save in Game 7 of the ALCS. He transitioned to a full-time starting pitcher in 2009 and was named the American League starter for the 2010 All-Star Game. In 2012, he won the Cy Young Award.

In 2014, the Rays traded Price to the Detroit Tigers, and later he was traded to the Blue Jays in 2015. He signed a record-breaking seven-year, $217 million contract with the Red Sox, where he won the 2018 World Series.

After the 2019 season, Price was traded to the LA Dodgers and was part of their 2020 World Series-winning team, although he chose not to play during the shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His last MLB appearance was for the Dodgers on September 30, 2022.

Therefore, the correct answer for the first grid in today's MLB Immaculate Grid is David Price. Other correct responses include Luke Raley, Roberto Hernandez, Rich Hill, Adam Kolarek, and Lance Carter.

Other MLB players who have played for both Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays

Numerous players have had the opportunity to play for both the Dodgers and Rays in the Major Leagues. One notable example is Luke Raley.

He made his MLB debut on April 9, 2021, hitting his first career home run that month. Raley played 33 games for the Dodgers, batting .182 with two homers. In Triple-A, he had an impressive season, playing 72 games and hitting .294 with 19 homers.

In March 2022, Raley was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. He began the 2022 season with the Durham Bulls and was called up to the Rays in June due to injuries.

Poll : 0 votes